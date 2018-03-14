Michigan Senate approves Nassar legislation

The Michigan Senate has approved legislation inspired by the Larry Nassar sexual abuse case.

Senator voted Wednesday night to retroactively give victims more time to sue, restrict governments' ability to claim immunity from such lawsuits and expand who is legally required to report suspected abuse to authorities.

Under the legislation, people sexually abused as minors would have a one-year window in which to file suit for claims dating from 1997. A gymnast first notified a Michigan State University coach of concerns about Nassar, a now-imprisoned sports doctor, in 1997.

Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, where Nassar worked for decades, have been sued by more than 250 girls and women.

There has been pushback against retroactively lengthening the statute of limitations to sue from universities, governments, businesses, the Catholic Church and others. The bills next go to the Michigan House.

