Former sheriff's deputy injured on the job is struggling to make end's meet

A local man, who was once considered a hero, is left looking for answers after an injury forced him to quit the job he loved so much.

Despite continued attempts to get back into the trade, his injury won’t let him.

He has even turned to his insurance company in an effort to collect disability, but found himself running into difficulties.

“I loved doing what I was doing,” said Tim Light, former deputy.

Light received the Officer of the Year Award for heroism. He earned the award for saving lives, which he did a lot.

He served for more than 14 years as a Genesee County Sheriff’s deputy and paramedic for Atlas Township.

But now he can’t, because of a mishap in 2014 while using the Jaws of Life to save someone in a rollover crash.

“Severed my bicep and damaged my shoulder. When they repaired my shoulder, they severed a nerve in my shoulder,” Light said.

Since then, Light can’t feel with his right hand.

“Pins and needles, kind of like when your hand falls asleep. There’s so many things I can’t do because I don’t have sensation in my hand,” Light said.

If he uses those fingers it hurts. He can’t even use a gun anymore.

“It hurt so bad I about dropped it,” Light said.

He can’t save lives.

“If I was to do CPR, something like that, excruciating pain,” he said.

He had to quit the job he loved. He said originally, he was getting decent worker’s compensation for what happened to him, but then an expert from the insurance company said he could still do some work.

“Based on her report, they cut me from $696 a week down to $40,” Light said.

He said he would love to and has tried, but he can’t.

“As soon as you let them know you’ve got some sort of injury, they can’t bring you on,” Light said.

It is an issue his family is struggling with. His wife works seven days a week to pay the bills.

Light wants what he feels he is owed.

TV5 asked the tough questions and received the following statement:

"Accident Fund Insurance Company of America has a long history of providing workers' compensation benefits in a fair and lawful manner. Consistent with that history, we have paid all benefits to which Mr. Light is entitled under the law. Given this case is still in litigation, we have no further comment."

The company is aware of Light’s case and said it is working on it.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.