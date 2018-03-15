Powerball jackpot now worth $455 million - WNEM TV 5

Powerball jackpot now worth $455 million

Posted: Updated:
Source: CNN Source: CNN
MICHIGAN, (WNEM) -

The Powerball jackpot continues to creep up. 

Once again, no one picked the winning numbers and now the price is worth $455 million. It's now the 11th largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history. 

The winning numbers for Wednesday night's drawing were 06-12-24-41-68-09. 

The next drawing is on Saturday. You can see it right here on TV5 at 11 p.m. 

