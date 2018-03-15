MSP to host church security training - WNEM TV 5

MSP to host church security training

SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

Police want to help keep your place of worship safe. 

The Michigan State Police invites church staff or their designated security to attend their Security in Places of Worship Training Thursday morning. The free training touches on emergency responses to bomb threats, active shooters and more. 

They'll provide information on how to start up your own security team. 

The training session will be held at Hopevale Church in Saginaw from 8 a.m. to noon. 

