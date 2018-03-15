Bangor Township approves 13 medical marijuana applications - WNEM TV 5

Bangor Township approves 13 medical marijuana applications

Posted: Updated:
Source: CNN Source: CNN
BAY COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A Mid-Michigan community is moving forward on medical marijuana.

The Board of Trustees of Bangor Township approved 13 medical marijuana applications Wednesday night and issued permits.

Those permit holders may now apply for licenses from the state.

The applications come with a $5,000 fee. The money will go toward policing and protecting medical marijuana-related sites.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.