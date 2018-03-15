WATCH: Why you should clean the snow off your car

Authorities in Massachusetts say they’re seeing too many vehicles on the road still covered in snow from Tuesday’s blizzard.

Massachusetts State Police tweeted a particularly egregious example on Wednesday morning, showing a vehicle that had its back window, lights, and license plate obstructed - along with a pile of snow still on the roof.

“Please take the time for yourself and those around you to #ClearTheSnowBeforeYouGo,” police tweeted.

Continuing to see drivers not taking our advice. Please remember to #ClearSnowBeforeYouGo!



Need help figuring out how to do it, watch this tutorial; https://t.co/OYm3r0kEdx pic.twitter.com/4xEzkvXIgc — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 14, 2018

Our CBS affiliates at WBZ-TV’s captured exactly what can happen someone doesn’t clear off their vehicle using their SkyEye. The video showed an SUV braking quickly on the Mass Pike, sending all the snow on its roof down onto the windshield before falling on the road.

Drivers pulled over for having too much snow on their vehicle can face a fine of up to $200.

Copyright 2018 CBS News. All rights reserved.