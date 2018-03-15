Husband shoots wife, kills himself in Isabella County

A father and his daughter were killed in a crash on I-69 on Wednesday.More >
A father and his daughter were killed in a crash on I-69 on Wednesday.More >
If you recently purchased a Snuggie or “As Seen On TV” products within the past 20 years, you might be owed a little money.More >
If you recently purchased a Snuggie or “As Seen On TV” products within the past 20 years, you might be owed a little money.More >
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >
Spending a year in space not only changes your outlook, it transforms your genes.More >
Spending a year in space not only changes your outlook, it transforms your genes.More >
"If you are a single person trying to make it on what we make, you couldn't do it," Elisabeth Milich said.More >
"If you are a single person trying to make it on what we make, you couldn't do it," Elisabeth Milich said.More >
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has confirmed a case of measles in Washtenaw County.More >
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has confirmed a case of measles in Washtenaw County.More >
Police said a toddler was burned when she took a hot bath at a daycare center in Belleville Monday night.More >
Police said a toddler was burned when she took a hot bath at a daycare center in Belleville Monday night.More >
A local man, who was once considered a hero, is left looking for answers after an injury forced him to quit the job he loved so much. Despite continued attempts to get back into the trade, his injury won’t let him.More >
A local man, who was once considered a hero, is left looking for answers after an injury forced him to quit the job he loved so much. Despite continued attempts to get back into the trade, his injury won’t let him.More >
Authorities say one man is dead and another is in custody after an officer-involved shooting in Midland.More >
Authorities say one man is dead and another is in custody after an officer-involved shooting in Midland.More >
A man has been sentenced to jail after pleading guilty in the death of a man who was on a boating trip to pour his father's ashes into Lake Superior.More >
A man has been sentenced to jail after pleading guilty in the death of a man who was on a boating trip to pour his father's ashes into Lake Superior.More >