Husband shoots wife, kills himself in Isabella County

Authorities say a man called 911 to report he shot his wife before turning the gun on himself.

Isabella County Sheriff Michael Main told our affiliates at 9 & 10 News the 911 call came in just after 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 14 from a home on South Brinton Road, south of Jerseyville Road.

"[Dispatchers at] 911 received a phone call from a man. He had stated that he had just shot his wife," Main said.

Main said the 911 call didn't last long.

"Dispatchers tried to talk to him for a few minutes. They heard a gunshot and the phone, the phone went dead," he said.

When deputies arrived, they found the suspected caller dead with his wife nearby suffering from several gunshot wounds.

"We had a couple of members go up, look in the window and see a male who was on the ground, gun beside him. They made entry into the residence, found the male deceased," Main said.

The man's wife was still alive.

"She was talking at first when she got into the ambulance. She kind of quit talking and so forth. Deteriorating a little bit, possibly," Main said.

She was airlifted to a hospital in Grand Rapids. Her current condition is unknown.

The names of the man and wife have not been released.

