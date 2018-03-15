Indiana chase suspects caught in Michigan - WNEM TV 5

Indiana chase suspects caught in Michigan

A multi-state police chase came to an end Wednesday with several arrests in Michigan.

Michigan State Police were searching for 44-year-old Anthony Blatz. Authorities said he had two felony warrants from St. Joseph County in Indiana.

Police said Blatz called an associate to pick him up, then pushed that person out and stole his vehicle.

"One of our troopers saw an Indiana plate pull in and then pull out. So, he did. He did an investigation on that vehicle, attempted to stop. The vehicle pulled over and the individual that was driving it stopped but the suspect then pushed that driver out of the vehicle, got into it from the back seat and then fled the scene,” Chuck Christensen said.

Blatz was eventually arrested, along with a second person that's believed to be his wife.

Both are expected to face several felony charges in connection to the chase.

