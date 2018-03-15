Michigan's first measles case of 2018 confirmed in international traveler

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed the state's first case of measles this year.

Health officials said a contagious person arrived at Detroit Metro Airport on March 6 after an international trip.

Anyone who was in baggage claim in the airport's north terminal between 2 to 5 p.m. that day may have been exposed to the disease.

Symptoms of measles includes fever, runny nose, cough, red eyes, a sore throat and a raised, red that spreads over the body.

"Anyone who thinks that they may have come in contact with the virus or feels that they're sick, they should contact their healthcare provider immediately,” said Dr. Jessie Kimbrough Marshall, Washtenaw County Health Director.

Measles can be spread through coughing and sneezing and can lead to complications like ear infections and stomach upset.

In severe cases, some people may suffer from pneumonia or brain swelling.

The CDC recommends children, teen and adults stay up-to-date on their MMR vaccinations to protect against the disease.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.