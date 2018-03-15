Michigan substitute teacher accused of choking 8th grader

A Michigan mother is furious after she claims her son was assaulted by a substitute teacher.

Mona Thompson said her 13-year-old son came home from Milwood Magnet Middle School in Kalamazoo on Tuesday with red marks and bruises on his neck.

"I was hurt and I was traumatized," Thompson said.

The mother of three said her son, Jamyre, claimed his substitute teacher grabbed him by the neck and tried to physically remove him from class after another student threw a tennis ball at the sub.

“The teacher asked him to leave the classroom and my son said, 'No I'm not going to leave I'm doing my work, it wasn't me,'” Thompson said. “He was asked two more times. I was then told by the principal that somehow the teacher walked over and decided to physically remove my son from the classroom. And grabbed him by his throat."

The heated physical exchange escalated and spilled into the hallway.

"After it got into the hallway that is when the cameras caught a picture of it, the other students were trying to help my son, and then in return my son retaliated with a punch," Thompson said.

A day later, her eighth grader was at home from school nursing his sore neck as police and school officials investigated what happened.

"We are investigating a report that happened at the school yesterday, at this point we have investigated it and there is no further information until the prosecutor's office reviews the case," Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Lt. Michael Treu said.

Kalamazoo Public School officials issued the follow statement to our CBS affiliates at WWMT:

We can confirm there was an incident at Milwood Magnet Middle School involving students and a substitute teacher. At this time, the teacher has been removed from our substitute teaching list and four students have been scheduled for due process hearings. There are conflicting allegations regarding this situation, and our investigation is continuing. Police are also involved.

Thompson said even though the sub was removed from the district's on-call system she is disappointed it had to come to this.

"There are policies and procedures that are set into place that this teacher could have taken before it became physical,” Thompson said. “And to the people out there that have something to say that is negative about my son and it's about how the parents raised him; he has been raised very well."

