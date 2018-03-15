Isolated flakes and cold air for Thursday

After a snowy start to the week, we had a day break from the snow, but now we are having a couple flakes flying across Mid-Michigan. Although, it's another day to see some breaks in the clouds allowing in some sunshine. We break down the forecast below.

Today (Thursday)

It's chilly this morning with temperatures in the 20s and 30s, but strong winds have it feeling more like the teens and lower 20s at times. Layer up the kids when you get them ready for school. Also give yourself some extra time out on the roads for the morning commute, because some scattered lake-effect snow flurries are moving across portions of Mid-Michigan. (Mainly the thumb)

This afternoon, we'll have partly cloudy skies with a slight chance for some scattered snow flurries. High temperatures will climb into the middle to upper 30s. Although, northwesterly winds will remain quite aggressive sustained at 10-15 mph gusting towards 25 mph at times. That will give us wind chill values in the 20s and low 30s at periods throughout the day. A few stray snowflakes may sneak back into Mid-Michigan on Thursday, but we're not looking at any major trouble from them.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies will remain overnight with low temperatures dropping down into the 20s and upper teens. Winds will keep cranking tonight as well, with gusts up towards 20 mph.

Friday

Sun will dominate the clouds for Friday, but we'll hold onto the cold below average temperatures. Highs will manage to level off in the mid 30s, but we'll turn a touch milder just in time for the weekend!

Weekend

The weekend is looking beautiful! Sunshine both days and afternoon high temperatures climbing into the 40s. With that said, St. Patrick's Day is looking great if you have any outdoor plans.

