Have you seen Becky Miller?

Authorities need the public’s helping locating a missing Michigan woman.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Mt. Pleasant Post report 31-year-old Becky Miller of Newaygo County was last seen in Mecosta Township on March 10.

Miller was reported missing after she did not show up for work. Family members said they have not had contact with her either.

Police believe Miller is traveling with 44-year-old John Kempisty, also of Newaygo County. They may be traveling in a four-door red 1999 Pontiac Grand Am.

The vehicle has a Michigan license plate DTY8655.

Investigators are still trying to determine the circumstances surrounding Miller’s disappearance.

State Police are asking that if you know Miller’s whereabouts or have been in contact with her since Sunday, March 10 that you contact the Michigan State Police Mt. Pleasant Post at 989-773-5951.

