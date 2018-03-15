Police to drivers: Don't press your luck this St. Patrick's Day

Local law enforcement is urging drivers not to press their luck this St. Patrick’s Day.

The Lapeer County Sheriff’s Department said beginning this week and continuing through the weekend, the sheriff’s office will be participating in the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.

The national effort helps reduce drunk or drug impaired drivers.

“If you and or your family {or your} friends are going to participate in many of the celebrations planned for this weekend, please make sure you designate a sober driver or call a taxi or a ride sharing service if you plan to drink alcohol,” the department posted on Facebook.

The department said putting drivers in jail is not their goal, although they will when necessary. They want to prevent possible tragedies and keep their communities safe.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.