Local man passes away from cancer after dying wish granted

A local man diagnosed with brain cancer has passed away after he was granted his last wish.

Ryan Smigiel, 24, passed away early Thursday morning after a more than three-year battle with brain cancer, according to a Facebook page dedicated to his journey.

“Our hearts are shattered but at the same time joyful that Ryan was called home to meet his Heavenly Father at 4:00 on March 15, 2018. He was surrounded by his immediate family,” family posted on the page.

Smigiel’s last dying wish was to cook alongside a gourmet chef. It was a request his family wasn’t surprised to hear.

“One of his favorite things to do is to give back to people,” said Edward Switek, Ryan’s brother-in-law. “He’s very generous and he does that through cooking it’s one of his favorite things to do I mean this guy makes some of the best scallops you will ever eat.”

Even though Smigiel’s cancer had progressed, he still whipped up meals from his wheelchair, something Heartland Hospice said helped him cope.

So, when Heartland heard that’s all Smigiel wanted, they reached out to Saginaw Executive Chef Brad Valley to make it happen.

Chef Smigiel chose and customized his very own menu for dozens of his friends and family to enjoy.

“He wanted like sweet roasted carrots so we’re doing up some brown sugar and garlic roasted carrots,” said Valley.

Along with shrimp skewers, jerk chicken, and rice.

While the meal was five stars, Switek said coming together to celebrate Ryan’s life and spirit was the best part.

“He’s been the one to make light of everything and to keep us laughing and keep us going,” Switek said. “He’s the rock and he’s the glue. It’s spectacular that everybody is banding together to give back to him.”

Funeral arrangements are in progress, according to family members. A GoFundMe page was also created to help the family pay for medical expenses. So far, it has raised more than $11,000.

