Police seek identity of woman in surveillance video

Authorities need your help identifying a woman seen on local surveillance footage.

Saginaw Township Police Department posted a photo of the woman to their Facebook page. She’s seen wearing a pink coat and pushing a shopping cart at what appears to be the Walmart store off Bay Road.

Investigators said she is part of an ongoing criminal investigation, but no further details were shared.

If you can identify the female subject please contact Detective Jackson in the Investigations Division at 989-791-7226 or by Facebook Messenger.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.