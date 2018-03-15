Woman, 87, taken to hospital after Frankenmuth crash

A woman was taken to the hospital after crashing at a Frankenmuth intersection.

It happened about 1:25 p.m. Wednesday, March 14 on S. Dehmel Road at Roedel Road in Frankenmuth Township.

A 52-year-old Birch Run woman told police she was heading southbound on Dehmel Road. As she approached Roedel Road, the woman said she was struck by a westbound vehicle. Police said she was not hurt.

The driver of the vehicle, an 87-year-old Frankenmuth woman, said she stopped for the stop sign at Roedel Road. She told police after checking for traffic in both directions, she continued west through the intersection and struck the other vehicle.

After speaking with officers, the 87-year-old woman started complaining of chest pain. An ambulance was called and she was taken to the Covenant Hospital in Saginaw for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation.

