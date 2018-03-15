$31K reward offered for arrest of Michigan man

Authorities are offering a reward up to $31,000 for information leading to the arrest of a wanted Michigan man.

Darrick Bell, 49, is accused of being the ringleader behind the “horrific” crimes of sex trafficking, drugs, guns and overdose deaths that took place at the Victory Inn Hotel, according to Crime Stoppers.

The motel is located along Michigan Avenue, easting of Wyoming Avenue near the Dearborn border.

The motel was raided on Jan. 12, 2017 and led to several arrests.

However, Bell is still on the run.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward up to $16,000 for information leading to Bell’s arrest. The Homeland Security Investigations is offering an additional $15,000 reward.

Bell is described as 5’9” tall and approximately 195 pounds. Police said he is well known in the southwest Detroit area and goes by the aliases “Ghost” or “Tone.”

He should be considered armed and dangerous, investigators said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.

