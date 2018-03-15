Police: Drunken men arrested after firing off gun in woods

Two Michigan men have been arrested after authorities say they were randomly shooting their gun in a wooded area while drunk.

Deputies with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Department were called about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday to the area of Lake Street and Gillespie Avenue for reports of a person being shot at.

When they arrived, deputies heard three gunshots coming from the wooded area west of the intersection and saw two men seeking cover behind a mound of dirt, waving at the deputies.

Police moved the two men, who had placed the 911 call, out of harms-way. Neither were hurt.

Deputies set up a perimeter and requested Air One for aerial surveillance. They then used the public address system from their patrol vehicle to order the shooter(s) out of the wooded area.

Two men, a 27-year-old man and 30-year-old man, both of Pontiac, exited the woods and walked down the Clinton River Trail.

Police said both men were highly intoxicated.

Investigators found a .40 caliber handgun in their possession and 17 bullet casings were recovered at the scene.

Police said the men appeared to be firing their gun in the wooded area indiscriminately and were not firing at the two men who called 911.

Both men were booked in the Oakland County Jail. Their names have not been released.

