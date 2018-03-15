Breaking: Fenton man accused of threatening to kill fellow worke - WNEM TV 5

Breaking: Fenton man accused of threatening to kill fellow workers

Posted: Updated:
Stephen Challis (Source: Genesee County Jail) Stephen Challis (Source: Genesee County Jail)
FENTON, MI (WNEM) -

A Fenton man has been charged, accused of threatening to shoot and kill the people he works with.

Stephen Challis went before a judge on Thursday after prosecutors said he made threats via email to shoot and kill employees at Nexteer Automotive in Auburn Hills.

The Genesee County Prosecutor's Office said Challis works for Flex Live Smarter Corp, also known as Flextronics, and is involved with a contracted project with Nexteer Automotive.

He was given a $60,000 personal recognizance bond and placed on a tether at his home.

