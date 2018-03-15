Breaking: Fenton man accused of threatening to kill fellow workers

A Fenton man has been charged, accused of threatening to shoot and kill the people he works with.

Stephen Challis went before a judge on Thursday after prosecutors said he made threats via email to shoot and kill employees at Nexteer Automotive in Auburn Hills.

>>Slideshow: Mid-Michigan mug shots<<

The Genesee County Prosecutor's Office said Challis works for Flex Live Smarter Corp, also known as Flextronics, and is involved with a contracted project with Nexteer Automotive.

He was given a $60,000 personal recognizance bond and placed on a tether at his home.

We are working to bring you more information.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.