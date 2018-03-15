Man allegedly fires shots during truck repossession

A Mid-Michigan man was arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at a repossession driver, and firing off a couple rounds.

It happened on March 14 on Sebewaing Road in Huron County’s Grant Township.

The Huron County Sheriff’s Office reports that a Saginaw area vehicle repossession driver in his flatbed tow truck called officials saying he was being threatened with a gun.

Deputies learned that a 37-year-old homeowner became upset after finding out his truck was being repossessed.

Officials said he allegedly pointed a 9mm pistol at the driver, fired a shot in the air, as well as one in front of the tow truck.

The homeowner then attempted to leave with his young child, while the pickup was hooked to the tow truck, according to investigators.

The man was taken into custody and lodged for felonious assault, reckless weapon discharge, and child endangerment.

The man’s name has not yet been released.

