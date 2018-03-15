Michigan House approves voting-related bills

Michigan's House has come out in favor of updating state laws on absentee ballots, qualified voter file verification and voter identification requirements.

Lawmakers on Thursday approved three bills. One drawing the most contention clarifies accepted forms of ID during voter registration.

Supporters say the practice cuts out shabby identification systems run by local governments. Detractors say it suppresses votes for those without state or educational institution-backed forms of identification.

The Legislature has shown more bipartisan support for the other two bills. They codify procedures for ordering new absent voter ballots in the event of a mistaken or lost ballot, as well as for comparing Michigan's qualified voter list with the federal Social Security program's death records.

Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.