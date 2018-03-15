Do you recognize this woman? - WNEM TV 5

Do you recognize this woman?

Posted: Updated:
(Source: Saginaw Township PD) (Source: Saginaw Township PD)
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI (WNEM) -

The Saginaw Township Police Department is seeking help identifying a woman.

Police said she is part of an ongoing criminal investigation.

If you can identify her you are asked to contact Det. Jackson at 989-791-7226.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.