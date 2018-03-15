Sheriff's office seeks help identifying suspects - WNEM TV 5

Sheriff's office seeks help identifying suspects

Posted: Updated:
(Source: Isabella County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Isabella County Sheriff's Office)
(Source: Isabella County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Isabella County Sheriff's Office)
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

The Isabella County Sheriff's Office is seeking help identifying two suspects.

The men were seen going through vehicles in an apartment complex on Deerfield Road on March 11, the sheriff's office said.

Several vehicles were rummaged and items were stolen, the sheriff's said.

If you have any tips on this case you are asked to contact the sheriff's office at 989-772-5911.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.