Sheriff's office seeks help identifying suspects

The Isabella County Sheriff's Office is seeking help identifying two suspects.

The men were seen going through vehicles in an apartment complex on Deerfield Road on March 11, the sheriff's office said.

Several vehicles were rummaged and items were stolen, the sheriff's said.

If you have any tips on this case you are asked to contact the sheriff's office at 989-772-5911.

