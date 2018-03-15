Michigan releases updated fish consumption guidelines

Michigan officials have released updated consumption guidelines for fish caught in lakes where industrial chemical contaminants have been detected.

The Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday announced the release of its Eat Safe Fish guide for fish in two lakes in Kent County and waterways in Crawford and Oscoda counties. It's part of an effort to deal with emerging contaminants -- perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances -- known as PFAS.

The state says fish were tested as a result of the PFAS effort, but mercury testing was included. All fish have some mercury.

The chemicals were long used in firefighting, waterproofing, carpeting and other products. They have been identified at 28 sites, including near where footwear company Wolverine World Wide dumped waste decades ago north of Grand Rapids.

