2-year-old fighting for her life against cancer

A Mid-Michigan couple is living a parent’s worst fear.

Their 2-year-old daughter is fighting for her life in a battle against cancer.

“Everything changed and this is our new normal,” said Christina Wint, mother.

The new normal for the Wint family has been IV pumps, chemotherapy and hospital beds.

Their daughter Lily was diagnosed with stage four neuroblastoma six weeks ago. They have been living at U of M’s C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital ever since.

“This has really become our home you know? You miss everything back where you’re from, but all that matters is that we’re together,” Wint said.

Together they have had both good and bad days. Pain is a constant struggle because the cancer spread to Lily’s bones.

She is moving on to her third round of chemo and is starting to show some signs of improvement.

“So, this has been a huge blessing to finally feel like we have her back so to speak. Because for a long time she just kind of laid there like she wasn’t even there,” Wint said.

With good news comes a heavy dose of uncertainty.

Each test that comes back could mean another six-week long stint in the hospital away from their Midland home.

Even at home the support has been overwhelming, from custom blankets and stuffed animals to more than $15,000 in donations.

“Just watching our community come together and everyone just finds something and says ‘hey, I can do that to help.’ And they just go out and they do it,” Wint said.

Which is similar to Lily’s spirit because as her hospital door so proudly explains “cancer picked the wrong princess.”

“We want her to fight this and we want her to beat it. In our minds she’s going to and we haven’t even really thought about her not because she’s just going to,” Wint said.

The family has a fundraiser at Northern Lanes Bowling Alley in Sanford on Sunday. A fundraiser page has also been set up to help.

