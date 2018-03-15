Basketball fans soak up the madness

All across Mid-Michigan, basketball fans flocked to local bars and spent the day glued to the TV on Thursday as they cheered on their favorite teams.

The first round of games in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament left several brackets busted.

“It kinda hurt that it was that early, but it’s what’s expected,” said Shandon Miller.

Miller already took a loss with his bracket, but he is trying to stay positive.

“Not full of tears yet. Give it a couple more days and I’ll be crying,” he said.

He is probably wishing he had the bracket filling skills and confidence of the madness master, Adam Wendling.

“My bracket is not busted. There’s almost a 130 percent chance that I still win and take these losers’ money,” Wendling said.

Rivalries among friends are pretty common around the bars during the tournament. Especially among University of Michigan fan Jim Bradley and Ohio State fan Richard Fisher.

“We’ve had a tradition going about 20 years or so. Fill out our brackets, have a good time,” Fisher said.

“It’s a good rivalry. We make fun of each other all the time,” Bradley said.

