From cold to gold

Thursday offered up a stark contrast to Wednesday's weather with the return of some snow showers and harsh cold. Winter and Spring continue to duke it out, but it seems Spring may be gaining a slight edge in the days to come.

Overnight

High pressure is on the way, but it's running up against some resistance from the nor'easter that brought blizzard conditions to New England on Tuesday. The combined circulation and strength of both systems has parked us right in the middle of a wind tunnel, that will continue to blast us with January-like cold overnight.

>> Current Temperatures and Wind Speeds across Mid-Michigan <<

Low temperatures will slide all the way to the low and middle teens, but the continued blustery conditions will have it feeling more like the single-digits. Leftover flurries will fizzle out after midnight, and skies will begin to clear as we head toward morning.

Friday

This sucker punch of Winter won't have much staying power. While it will be a cold start on Friday, we'll be waking up to sunshine that will carry us throughout the day. With high pressure settling over the Great Lakes, we'll also knock much of the wind out of the equation too.

You'll be reaching for the sunglasses, but make sure your attire still includes a winter coat. Even with the added sun, highs will only manage to fight their way back to the mid 30s.

St. Patrick's Day Weekend

No need for any rainbows to find the gold on St. Patrick's Day! We'll have plenty shining in the skies on another sunny day, and we'll even begin to see our temperatures go on the upswing. High pressure will maintain its control, but with it beginning to shift east of us, winds will begin to take a more southerly turn. You'll still want a coat, but we'll be feeling good on the holiday with highs in the low 40s.

With holiday festivities and parades carrying over into Sunday, we'll undoubtedly be looking for Saturday's beautiful weather to carry over into Sunday. Well, we're in luck, and getting luckier! Mostly sunny skies will continue, with high temperatures jumping to the upper 40s to around 50!

Spring arrives at 12:15 PM on Tuesday, but will the weather continue to feel the part? Take a look at the First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast!

