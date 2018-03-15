Plenty of sunshine for the weekend

Throughout this past work week, snow showers have really been the main topic. Luckily, we're in store for a nice, deserved break from the snow showers. Just in time for the weekend and St. Patrick's Day! Check out the full forecast below.

Today

As your about to head out the door this morning, the main concern will definitely be the temperatures and cold wind chills. Going throughout the morning, only look to see temperatures in the low 20s, if not the teens. Winds from the northwest anywhere from 5-10 mph will make it feel like the lower teens if not the single digits.

>> Current Temperatures and Wind Speeds across Mid-Michigan <<

Some good news, skies will be staying clear going throughout the morning and into the day. We look to experience and a healthy amount of sunshine across all of Mid-Michigan today. With high pressure settling over the Great Lakes, we'll also knock much of the wind out of the equation too.

You'll be reaching for the sunglasses, but make sure your attire still includes a winter coat. Even with the added sun, highs will only manage to fight their way back to the mid 30s.

Tonight

Skies will continue to stay mostly clear going throughout the evening and overnight hours. With a lack of cloud cover, this will allow more daytime heat from the surface to escape and help bring down temperatures quickly.

Lows look to bottom out around 20. But, it wouldn't be surprising to see some location reach down into the upper teens.

St. Patrick's Day Weekend

No need for any rainbows to find the gold on St. Patrick's Day! We'll have plenty shining in the skies on another sunny day, and we'll even begin to see our temperatures go on the upswing. High pressure will maintain its control, but with it beginning to shift east of us, winds will begin to take a more southerly turn. You'll still want a coat, but we'll be feeling good on the holiday with highs in the low 40s.

With holiday festivities and parades carrying over into Sunday, we'll undoubtedly be looking for Saturday's beautiful weather to carry over into Sunday. Well, we're in luck, and getting luckier! Mostly sunny skies will continue, with high temperatures jumping to the upper 40s to around 50!

Spring arrives at 12:15 PM on Tuesday, but will the weather continue to feel the part? Take a look at the First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast!

