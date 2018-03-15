Cardinals Swim on Day Two of NCAA Championships

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The Cardinal Swimming & Diving team had several competitors in action on Thursday (Mar. 15) at the 2018 NCAA Division II Championships at the Greensboro Aquatic Center. Saginaw Valley had a pair of student-athletes swim in the 400 Yard Individual Medley while the Women's 400 Medley Relay team competed as well.

400 Individual Medley

Lydia Mattar finished 21st in the prelims of the 400 IM, posting a time of 4:29.95. Teammate Rebeca Martinez competed in the same event, finishing in 30th place with a mark of 4:36.73.

400 Medley Relay

The Cardinal 400 Medley Relay team followed several races later in the preliminary round. They finished in 21st place, as Mattar, Amanda Thielen, Alexa Bloom and Melanie Soenksen registered a final time of 3:48.54.

Up Next...

The Cardinals will be back in action on Friday (Mar. 16) for day three of the championships in North Carolina. Amanda Thielen will compete in the 100 backstroke, Rebeca Martinez in the 200 butterfly while Lydia Mattar and Shaun Yap will each compete in their respective 100 breaststroke event. Wilhelmina Francisco will have her shot at the 1 Meter Diving event as well. The prelim races will begin at 10:00 a.m. with the finals at 6:00 p.m. if any swimmers advance. The 1 Meter Diving prelims will begin at 2:00 p.m.

Copyright Saginaw Valley State 2018. all rights reserved.