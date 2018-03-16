Driver hurt after car crashes into tree in Saginaw - WNEM TV 5

Driver hurt after car crashes into tree in Saginaw

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

At least one person was hurt after a serious crash in Saginaw.

It happened about 3:30 a.m. Friday near Perkins Street and Fourth Avenue. 

When police arrived they found a car wrapped around a tree. We're told the driver was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown. 

There is no word on how the crash happened. 

