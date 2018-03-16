Driver hurt after car crashes into tree in Saginaw

At least one person was hurt after a serious crash in Saginaw.

It happened about 3:30 a.m. Friday near Perkins Street and Fourth Avenue.

When police arrived they found a car wrapped around a tree. We're told the driver was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

There is no word on how the crash happened.

