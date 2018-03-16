Birch Run dealership accused of odometer rollback scam

A Birch Run auto dealership has been sued by a customer who says the used car he bought was older than advertised mileage-wise.

Attorney Joseph Engerer said Suski Chevrolet/Buick is accused of either tampering with the vehicle or failing to give it a thorough once-over before selling it.

Kenneth Sheckell of Wayne County said he bought a 2008 Chevy Impala believing it had 95,000 miles on it. He said he learned later it was at least 20,000 miles older.

The dealership has yet to respond to the lawsuit.

