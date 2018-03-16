State shuts down 40 medical marijuana businesses - WNEM TV 5

State shuts down 40 medical marijuana businesses

Forty medical marijuana businesses across the state were forced to closeup shop - and more are expected to follow suit.

State officials and police shutdown several facilities Thursday because of illegal operations for those who have not submitted permit applications to the state, according to the Detroit Free Press.

The deadline was February 15.

It's not known what businesses got the cease and desist, but hundreds more are expected.

