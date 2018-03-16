SBA to conduct survey of February's flood damage - WNEM TV 5

SBA to conduct survey of February's flood damage

MICHIGAN, (WNEM) -

The U.S. Small Business Administration will conduct surveys of February’s flood damage in Michigan.

It'll take a closer look at eight counties, including Arenac next week.

If the assistance program is approved, it could extend to 24 more Michigan counties - including Bay, Gladwin, Ogemaw, Osceola and Shiawassee counties.

The SBA Disaster Program provides low-interest loans for homeowners, renters and businesses of all sizes.

