Rendering shows first glance at Genesee County animal shelter up - WNEM TV 5

Rendering shows first glance at Genesee County animal shelter upgrades

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Source: Genesee County Board of Commissioners Source: Genesee County Board of Commissioners
GENESEE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A Mid-Michigan animal shelter is giving the community a first glance of its future upgrades.

Joshua Freeman with the Genesee County Board of Commissioners said they continue to move forward in the transformation of the Genseee County Animal Control center.

The shelter design has been completed on the building, including an improved front entrance.

Final engineering is taking place with an expected bid announcement in early April, Freeman said.

The board hopes to break ground this spring.  

