Man, 61, in custody after hours-long standoff in Taymouth Twp.

A 61-year-old man is in custody after an hours-long standoff in Taymouth Township.

Michigan State Police and deputies with the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office were called about 3 p.m. Thursday, March 15, to the 11500 block of Marshall Road for reports of shots fired.

Lt. Dave Kaiser with MSP said when troopers arrived they tried to make contact with the man using a public address system, but he did not answer.

That’s when troopers requested an armored vehicle to approach the home. They found the man lying on the living room floor in a semi-conscious state, Kaiser said.

Troopers entered the home and took the man into custody. He was turned over to medical personnel for an unknown medical condition.

Kaiser said there were several loaded weapons near him in the living room.

The case is still under investigation and will be turned over to the prosecuting attorney for review.

