2 hurt after car rear-ended on Gratiot Road in Saginaw Twp.

Two people were hurt after a car was rear-ended in Saginaw Township.

It happened just after 7:30 a.m. Friday on Gratiot Road near Westchester Road.

Investigators said a car rear-ended another vehicle. The driver of the at-fault vehicle was not hurt and will be ticketed, police said.

The driver and passenger of the other vehicle were both taken to the hospital.

Police initially had Gratiot Road down to one lane in both directions. The scene cleared just after 8 a.m.

