Johnsonville recalls 109K pounds of sausage after plastic found inside

Wisconsin-based Johnsonville has recalled 109,603 pounds of pork sausage that may be contaminated with "extraneous materials."

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the nationwide recall on Thursday, March 15 after the company said there were reports of plastic fragments found in some links.

The affected 14-oz. plastic packages containing 6 pieces of “JALAPEÑO CHEDDAR Smoked Sausage were produced on Jan. 4, 2018 and have the Best By date of April 4, 2018.

The products have a listed Batch ID of 1001124486 or 1001124487.

The voluntary recall comes after the company was notified three customers reported finding "pieces of hard, green plastic" in the sausage.

There are no known reports of injuries or adverse reaction, according to the USDA.

Those who purchased the affected product are asked to call 1-888-556-2728.

