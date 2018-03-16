Nearly 600,000 pacifier, teether holders recalled due to choking hazard

Nearly 600,000 pacifier and teether holders have been recalled due to a potential choking hazard.

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Thursday about 590,000 Dr. Brown's Lovey pacifier & teether holders were recalled because the snap can detach from the pacifier’s ribbon, posing a choking hazard for young children.

The holders were sold in eight styles: Giraffe, Zebra, Turtle, Reindeer (Special Holiday Edition), Frog (Special Holiday Edition), Spring Bunny (Special Holiday Edition), Deer and Bunny.

>>See more photos<<

The holders were sold at Bed Bath & Beyond, K-Mart, Target, Toys ‘R Us, Babies ‘R Us, Wal-Mart and various stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com. They were sold from August 2015 to March 2018 for about $10.

Only holders with the following lot codes are included in this recall: RICH0615; RICH0715; RICH0815; RICH1215; RICH0516; RICH0616; RICH0716; RICH1116; RICH1016; RICH0916; RICH1216; RICH0317; RICH0417; RICH0517; RICH0617; RICH0717; RICH0817; RICH0917. The lot codes are printed on the tag attached to the holder.

The CPSC said you should immediately take the holders away from young children and contact Handi-Craft for further instructions to receive a replacement product or comparable merchandise of equal or lesser value.

