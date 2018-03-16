Fading wolf population to be restored at Lake Superior park - WNEM TV 5

Fading wolf population to be restored at Lake Superior park

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
TRAVERSE CITY, MI (AP) -

Federal officials have tentatively decided to transport 20-30 gray wolves to Isle Royale National Park in Michigan over the next three years to replenish a population that has nearly died out because of inbreeding and disease.

The National Park Service said Friday it will make a final decision in 30 days, after the public has had an opportunity to review a new environmental statement that endorses the restoration plan.

Wolves made their way to the Lake Superior island in the late 1940s. Since then, they have played a valuable role in keeping the moose population in check and have become a cherished symbol of the remote wilderness outpost.

But the wolves' numbers have fallen drastically in recent years. Only two are believed to remain, posing a danger of moose overpopulation.

