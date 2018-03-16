Mackinac Bridge under high wind warning

The Mackinac Bridge Authority is issuing a high wind warning drivers preparing to cross the bridge.

Vehicles that are especially vulnerable to the winds with sufficient force include pickup trucks with campers, motor homes, vehicles pulling trailers, and enclosed semi-truck trailers.

Drivers should slow down to a maximum of 20 mph, turn on their hazard lights, and use the outside lane.

The bridge authority is monitoring wind speeds along the structure and will adapt to the conditions.

