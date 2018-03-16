Mackinac Bridge under high wind warning - WNEM TV 5

Mackinac Bridge under high wind warning

Posted: Updated:
Mackinac Bridge Authority Mackinac Bridge Authority

The Mackinac Bridge Authority is issuing a high wind warning drivers preparing to cross the bridge.

Vehicles that are especially vulnerable to the winds with sufficient force include pickup trucks with campers, motor homes, vehicles pulling trailers, and enclosed semi-truck trailers.

Drivers should slow down to a maximum of 20 mph, turn on their hazard lights, and use the outside lane.

The bridge authority is monitoring wind speeds along the structure and will adapt to the conditions.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.