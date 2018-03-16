Breaking: Missing Endangered Advisory issued for Leah Scanlon, 15

Breaking: Missing Endangered Advisory issued for Leah Scanlon, 1 - WNEM TV 5

Missing Endangered Advisory issued for Leah Scanlon, 15

An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for a missing 15-year-old girl from northern Michigan.

Leah Jo Scanlon was last seen in the Cadillac area.

She is 5’8”, 150 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Leah may or may not be wearing eyeglasses.

No other details have been released at this time.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call 911, or Wexford County Central Dispatch at (231) 779-9211.

