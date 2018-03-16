Police amp up patrols for big weekend

A big weekend is in store with the St. Patrick’s Day holiday and the college basketball tournament.

All that excitement and celebration means more patrols out on the streets.

“I would think that it’s a big drinking holiday for many people. It’s a time to release, have some fun with family and friends,” said Gene Pickleman, resident.

It is an equation that police say is recipe for disaster.

“Starting tonight at 12:01 a.m. we are going to start with the operation care, where we’re out looking for drunk drivers and people that are using drugs and driving under the influence. And we’ll have a zero tolerance for those drivers,” Michigan State Police Trooper Hilary House said.

MSP are doing all they can to prevent anything from going wrong.

“We have extra patrols out enforcing the operation,” House said. “If someone’s caught under the influence they will go to jail.”

House has been on the job 25 years and she said she has seen the negative effects of drinking and driving firsthand.

“Horrible. Where innocent people get killed because of people that are driving under the influence and they should’ve had a designated driver and they chose not to and got behind the wheel,” House said.

Residents like Ronald Reale said they appreciate MSP’s efforts.

“That’s great. That’s what they’re there for. I respect them for that,” Reale said.

