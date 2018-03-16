Flint resident claims city water lines flooded his basement

A flooded basement is never a joy especially when it’s caused by something preventable and one local man said that is exactly what is happening to him.

He said blocked city water lines caused thousands in damage to his Flint home.

“It just killed everything down here,” said Carl Southward.

Southward has lived in Flint for more than 40 and he’s been through a lot.

But he said he was nearly driven off the edge when his basement flooded two times in only a few months.

The water levels in the house rose exponentially fast, almost up to six feet.

Southward believes it’s because of blocked city water lines around his property, but when city workers came out to check, they said something different.

“They tell us that it’s brillo pads in there that’s stopping it up,” Southward said.

But Southward isn’t buying it and said he’s been left with expenses that his insurance won’t cover.

“$15,000 in damage,” Southward said. “All the machinery, the washers, the hot water tank, and the furnace.”

TV5 reached out to city officials at Flint’s sewer and water department, but they were not available for comment, instead taking down Southward’s information.

But Southward said he needs help now, especially since he’s on dialysis, and can’t take care of the repairs himself.

“It’s not healthy, I’ve got to get up in the morning, it’s cold,” Southward said. “I’ve got to cut the stove on to keep us warm in here or the space heaters so it’s miserable.”

