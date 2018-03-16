Davison Twp. man arrested for possession of child porn

A Davison Township man was arrested for having child porn.

Eric Bowman, 43, was arrested for possession of child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime.

He was arrested following an investigation in which digital evidence was seized from his home, Michigan State Police said.

The investigation began when police said they learned Bowman was sharing child porn on the internet.

He was arraigned on the above charges in Flint on March 12.

