2 arrested for possession of cocaine in Huron Co.

Huron County sheriff’s deputies have arrested two people on possession of cocaine.

At about 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 15, Huron County deputies used a search warrant on a vehicle and home in the 3800 block of Eppenbrock Road in Sherman Township.

Deputies were acting on information about illegal drug activity from the Sanilac County Drug Task Force that was related to an investigations that they were working on.

With the help from the drug task force, deputies arrested a 24-year-old Ubly woman and a 37-year-old Snover man for felony possession of cocaine.

Deputies say the two were taken off guard as they found loaded and spent syringes of cocaine that were later seized.

Deputies also confiscated paraphilia, cell phones, and about $300 in cash.

The two were taken to the Huron County Jail and will soon be formally charged.

The woman has a $400 bond and the man has a $1,000 bond.

A third person, who left the home before deputies arrived, was also arrested.

The 46-year-old man from Harbor Beach was charged with operating under the presence of drugs.

The man posted his $350 bond and has been released.

