Law enforcement use escape room to 'bridge the gap' with teens

Police officers are asking local teens for help finding clues, not at a crime scene but an escape room.

The exercise is designed to build trust between the groups, or rather “bridge the gap.”

Some of the teens from Saginaw High School didn’t know what to expect when they walked through the doors of Xscape Quest Friday morning.

“When I first came I actually didn’t know what it was,” said Freddie McIntosh, sophomore.

The kids were informed they would be working with prison guards, police officers and sheriff’s deputies. Their mission was to put together clues they were given to escape from safe rooms.

The goal of the organization Bridge the Gap is to show the young adults they have nothing to fear from police.

“There are some who may not have that great relationship or feeling towards law enforcement officers. And so for those who do not, well, going in with them inside this room is going to be a great experience for them,” said Ayiteh Sowah, with Bridge the Gap.

A local prison warden would much rather deal with the teens now, then later inside his facility.

“Law enforcement is here to support them, to be there for them and actually serve the community. Not be adversarial,” said Tom Winn, prison warden.

Sheriff’s Deputy Ebony Rasco helped out in the exercise.

“We’re out here to do our job and we want to protect the city. We want to protect the citizens in our community. I think if they do this with us they get to see that,” Rasco said.

Next week, students from Bridgeport and Bay City Central High School will be at Xscape Quest to participate in the exercise.

