Company that built Miami bridge bidding to fix Bay City bridges

Police are saying six people have died after the bridge collapse in Miami, Florida.

The bridge weighed 950 tons and several cars were stopped at a light when it came crumbling down.

Police expect to find more bodies under the rubble.

The bridge had been in place for less than a week and now there are plenty of questions surrounding the company that built it.

The company that built the bridge is bidding to fix the Liberty and Independence Bridge in Bay City.

“I’ve never heard of one of those prefab bridges having problems before,” said Martin Hilger, Bay City resident.

The company that built the bridge, Figg Bridge Design, is connected to the company United Bridge Partners. They are currently in the running to rebuild two bridges in Bay City.

“It’s a bad idea. I don’t think it should happen,” said Justin Hankinsh, Bay City resident.

“It’s kinda scary. I wouldn’t want to drive across this bridge or walk across it or whatever you do. Over it, underneath it, no, I wouldn’t want that,” said Vicki Hilbert, Bay City resident.

A full-on investigation has launched in Miami to figure out what happened and why the bridge collapsed.

It is making those in Bay City think twice about who is being hired to work on local bridges.

“Don’t rush. Be cautious and be willing to say no to them,” Hilger said.

“They better check them out. Go back and see the quality of work they’ve done in the past. If they’ve had problems before, why take the chance,” Hilbert said.

The city council has not decided who the contract will go to to work on those bridges.

