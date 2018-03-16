A bit of weather gold for St. Patrick's Day

Our weather has been flip-flopping all week, and on Friday, we got a flip back in the positive direction. The sun is back, and it plans on sticking around all the way through the weekend!

Tonight

High pressure centered over the UP will settle closer and closer to us tonight. Simply put, that will translate into clear skies, but another round of cold temperatures. Low temperatures will slide to the upper teens and low 20s by morning, but the key difference will be a lack of wind. No wind, means no wind chill, for a welcome change over Thursday night.

St. Patrick's Day

The luck of the Irish will be on overdrive this weekend, and it looks like that's going to include our weather! St. Patrick's Day will feature sunny skies and light winds as high pressure centers right over lower Michigan. Temperatures will fare a little better too, finding their way into the low 40s for many of us.

We'll remain clear on Saturday night, so the celebrating can continue without any worries from the weather. Just dress for chilly readings in the mid 20s!

Sunday & Beyond

That already sounds great, and it's only going to get better on Sunday! Another day of mostly sunny skies, but we'll begin to see a southerly turn in the winds as high pressure begins to slide east of us. With the start of Spring just days away, we'll get a hint of it, with highs climbing to around 50 degrees! It will be perfect for ongoing celebrations, including the St. Patrick's Day parade in Bay City.

Now a bit of good news, bad news. Let's get the bad news out of the way. Temperatures will be taking a chillier turn beginning on Monday. Below-average highs will be a staple of the week through Thursday, meaning there won't be a whole lot of Spring in the air after its official arrival at 12:15 PM on Tuesday.

Now for the good news. A developing storm system we've been tracking in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday is now looking like it will track well south of Michigan. While we will still see mostly cloudy skies and breezy conditions on those days, we've at least been able to drop the threat of rain and snow from the forecast.

We will continue to keep a close eye on how the forecast evolves, and you can find any updates in the First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast!

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.