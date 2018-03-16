Forecast earns weather gold for St. Patrick's Day

Our weather has been flip-flopping all week, and on Friday, we got a flip back in the positive direction. The sun is back, and it plans on sticking around all the way through the weekend! Read up on the full forecast below.

St. Patrick's Day

Temperatures starting off this morning has many areas in the lower 20s if not the teens. If you do have to venture outdoors during the early morning hours, or preparing for St. Patrick's day activities, do bundle up. Good news is we're dry now and staying dry throughout the day!

The luck of the Irish will be on overdrive throughout this weekend, and it looks like that's going to include our weather! St. Patrick's Day will feature sunny skies and light winds as high pressure centers right over lower Michigan. Temperatures will fare a little better too, finding their way into the low to mid 40s for many of us.

We'll remain clear on Saturday night, so the celebrating can continue without any worries from the weather. Just dress for chilly readings in the mid 20s! Winds will also remain on the light side, so wind chills won't pose a huge threat.

Sunday

That already sounds great, and it's only going to get better on Sunday! Another day of mostly sunny skies, but we'll begin to see a southerly turn in the winds as high pressure begins to slide east of us.

With the start of Spring just days away, we'll get a hint of it, with highs climbing to around 50 degrees! Some areas could even reach the lower 50s. It will be perfect for ongoing celebrations, including the St. Patrick's Day parade in Bay City.

Next Week

Now a bit of good news, bad news. Let's get the bad news out of the way. Temperatures will be taking a chillier turn beginning on Monday. High temperatures look to only reach the upper 30s throughout the first half of the new work week. There won't be a whole lot of Spring in the air after its official arrival at 12:15 PM on Tuesday.

Now for the good news. A developing storm system we've been tracking in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday is now looking like it will track well south of Michigan. While we will still see mostly cloudy skies and breezy conditions on those days, we've at least been able to drop the threat of rain and snow from the forecast.

We will continue to keep a close eye on how the forecast evolves, and you can find any updates in the First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast!

Enjoy the nice weather for St. Patrick's Day everyone!

