BREAKING: Fire breaks out at Huron County factory - WNEM TV 5

BREAKING: Fire breaks out at Huron County factory

Posted: Updated:
(Source: ?Andrew Poirier) (Source: ?Andrew Poirier)
(Source: ?Andrew Poirier) (Source: ?Andrew Poirier)
(Source: Mj Mccormick) (Source: Mj Mccormick)
HURON COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A fire broke out at a Huron County factory Friday night.

The fire is at Blue Diamond Steel Casting in Pigeon, Huron County Central Dispatch confirmed.

TV5 is working to gather information and will update this story.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.